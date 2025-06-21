Houston Rockets Not Budging on NBA Superstar Trade
The Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns have continued to exchange conversations as the Rockets look to add Kevin Durant to their roster next season.
NBA reporter Brett Siegel reported the Rockets have already sent a firm offer, but because the Suns feel it is underwhelming, no deal has been made yet.
“Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point,” said Siegel.
The Rockets have been unclear on what they were going to do with the No. 10 selection in the draft, which has prompted them to dangle it in front of the Suns, who are in desperate need of pieces as they head for a rebuild behind their new head coach Jordan Ott and cornerstone guard Devin Booker.
Understandably, the Suns would also want to include Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason or Reed Sheppard in a package, as they are three of the players on the Rockets who offer high ceilings that have seemingly not been tapped into yet.
Jabari Smith Jr. should seemingly be untouchable if the Rockets are serious about contending long term; however, it would not be shocking to see Houston possibly include Tari Eason to close the deal. Sheppard is headed for an increased role next season as he heads for Las Vegas this summer, so it is unlikely the Rockets will include him in any packages this summer.
Cam Whitmore has been a player the Rockets are rumored to include in their trade proposal; however, nothing has been confirmed yet.
The Suns will continue to seek out their best returns for Kevin Durant, despite Houston being one of his preferred landing spots this summer.