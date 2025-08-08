Predicting Each Rockets Stat Leader for the 2025-26 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets are entering the 2025-26 season with high hopes after being a major winner of the offseason. After going 52-30 and taking a huge step last NBA year, a disappointing first-round exit as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference left them with questions on how to improve the rotation.
The Rockets were nothing short of aggressive in going after the solutions to their problems. Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela highlight the acquisitions for one of the most versatile teams in the league.
With all of said versatility comes dynamic stat leaders. Who will those be this time around?
Points: Kevin Durant
This is a no-brainer. Durant was brought in to take the reins as the go-to offensive weapon in Houston after serious concerns with efficiency and consistency regarding Jalen Green. Now, the Rockets have a veteran at the helm and a guy who can take pressure off the rest of the team.
This will especially come to fruition in the playoffs. The 36-year-old will be the star who stops a scoring drought, and the one to take the last shot when it matters. Durant has shown that age hasn't slowed down his scoring, and he should continue to be just as effective in getting buckets as he was in Phoenix.
Rebounds: Alperen Sengun
Sengun led Houston in rebounds last season and should do more of the same this season, unless he doesn't start at center. Ime Udoka experimented with the 'double big' lineup, which has become a meta in the modern NBA. The duo of Sengun and Steven Adams resulted in the Rockets dominating the paint most nights.
However, Adams should come off the bench once again, which means the paint belongs to the Turkish All-Star. He won't have as many scoring responsibilities, but rather be a facilitator and a rebounder. The key will be improving his paint defense, as we already know he is a prominent offensive weapon.
Assists: Fred VanVleet
VanVleet will turn a new page after a disappointing 2024-25 regular season. He averaged 14.1 points and 5.5 assists on 37.8% shooting from the field, and his numbers dipped across the board. This is also due to his need to have been the veteran star that Durant is now.
Now, the 31-year-old doesn't need to bear as many scoring responsibilities this year. That 14.1 points per game should come on fewer shots and higher efficiency, while his true task will be as a floor general. Think of it like Chris Paul's role since the turn of the decade: two-way facilitator who can lead the young guys in the locker room.
Steals: Amen Thompson
Thompson is poised for yet another leap entering his third NBA season. When he took over as a starter after Jabari Smith Jr. went down with an injury in early 2025, the former lottery pick flourished on both sides of the ball. It earned him an All-Defensive First Team selection.
This season, the 6-foot-7 wing is set to be Houston's full-time point-of-attack defender as one of the most athletic players in the league. Expect plenty of transition buckets off of steals and potential contention for Defensive Player of the Year.
Blocks: Amen Thompson
Smith, Adams, or Capela would have been viable options, but Thompson should get so many more minutes with Durant by his side. The two complement each other so well, with Thompson thriving off the ball and being the star on defense, while Durant will have the ball in his hands most possessions.
Despite being a wing, Thompson's acceleration and leaping ability make him as good a shot blocker as any center across the NBA. Sengun still has some work to do as a paint defender, so the 22-year-old should help out with that as a Swiss Army knife.