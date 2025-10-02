Preseason Not Likely To Reveal Many Answers About The Rockets
The Houston Rockets are at the start of a highly anticipated season, as the preseason approaches for the revamped team. Head Coach Ime Udoka must manage several new additions such as Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela, while creating an environment for them to mesh with returners, like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr.
The Rockets will be able to test out how it looks during the preseason as they hit the court with this new iteration of the Rockets for the first time. However, there isn't much they can take away from these games until the toll of the season starts to wear them down.
Though many players don't take the preseason as seriously as regular season games, it's also the time when players are at their healthiest and most energetic.
Houston thrives off its energy and constant effort, especially on the defensive end. The preseason isn't where the Rockets will find cracks in the rotation or issues with scheme. The players will get the chance to continue building on the court chemistry, but not much else in terms of determining how the rest of the season will go.
For one, the Rockets must decide how the rotations will look throughout the season. It's likely Durant will get a number of rest games this season, and the rotations when he or other players are out may be crucial to determining victories. What the offense looks like when a player like Durant isn't playing is also a key factor that could potentially limit what the Rockets can accomplish this season.
Rest is such a key factor because the Rockets must win the war of attrition this year. They've started with a difficult hand after the injury to Fred VanVleet, but the rest of the team must find a way to stay relatively healthy by the end of the season.
Things get messier as players inevitably pick up cuts and bruises throughout the season with varying severity.
Another vital question is if the Rockets can maintain their energy and effort regardless of the situation. Udoka has made it clear that it does not matter who is on the court, everyone is expected to give great effort defensively and play clean on offense.
Some players, like Thompson, will be leaned on significantly more on offense. He must also be able to have the energy to guard the opposing best players, which is difficult for a player with significant contributions to the offense.
The Rockets will find answers to each of these pressing questions throughout the season as they address issues and put out fires as they pop up. Despite the excitement for this new-look Rockets team, followers may have to watch for a while before any meaningful takeaways can be made.