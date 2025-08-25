Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka Being on Same Page has Led to Rockets' Success
The Houston Rockets have had an up-and-down several seasons. The decade started during one of the strangest years in not just NBA history but across the world. March 11, 2020, saw the NBA shut its doors for several months as the world dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA season would not start up again until July 30 in the infamous bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
The Rockets participated in the games held in the bubble, including the playoffs. The Rockets won their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. Little did they know it at the time, but that would mark the last time they would be in the playoffs for five seasons.
The following offseason saw Mike D'Antoni decide not to come back to the Rockets, and Russell Westbrook demand a trade. A few months into the season, James Harden would also request an exchange, and the team that made it to the second round the season prior was now completely dismantled.
That led to the Rockets hiring first-time head coach Stephen Silas and promoting Rafael Stone, a longtime Rocket employee, to general manager. The Rockets then decided to go all in on the rebuild, prioritizing player development of its younger players over trying to fight for wins game in and game out.
The Rockets would have some lean years during the rebuild, only winning 59 games from 2021 to 2023. After the 2022-23 season, the Rockets were ready to move on from the rebuild, starting with not renewing Stephen Silas' contract and quickly pivoting to former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.
Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka Have the Same Mindset When It Comes to Building a Team
Stone has mentioned multiple times how the Fertitta family, specifically the Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, are tough-minded people, and that is the type of players they want on the team. Even before the hiring of Udoka, Stone had drafted players who fit that mold.
That made the Udoka hiring even easier as he was that type of player during his NBA career, and he has been that type of coach since his early days as an assistant under Greg Popovich. That shared mindset has been one of the biggest reasons for the Rockets' success over the last couple of seasons.
Since Udoka has taken over as head coach, the Rockets have made their first playoff appearance since 2020 and have won 93 games in the two seasons. Both people have been on the same page when it comes to drafting, signing free agents, and trades as well.
Players like Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and even the drafting of Amen Thompson all fit the tough-minded mold the Rockets have wanted to build over the last few seasons. That has led to the Rockets becoming the best rebounding team in the NBA and one of the best defensive teams.
Almost every press conference that Udoka and Stone have held together has involved one or both gentlemen speaking of their great relationship. Every offseason, their families travel together, and even though Stone has the final say on any personnel decisions, he still values Udoka's input. He makes it a point to bring in players who fit his system.
Conclusion
At the end of the day, players are the ones who determine a game's results. The coach and general manager can only bring in players and put them in the right spots; then, it's up to the players on the court to perform up to their abilities. However, if the front office is going one way and the coaching staff is going another, you will not have a winning team. Luckily for the Rocket organization, they have a head coach and general manager who are going in the same direction.