Rafael Stone Says New Training Facility Is a Game Changer
The Houston Rockets partnered with Toyota to honor first responders and military members in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. Rocket management, coaching staff, and players passed out ticket vouchers and merch to fire and police stations throughout Houston.
Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone spoke to the media about today's event and the upcoming season. During the interview, Stone told Rockets On SI that he believes the Rockets' new training facility could be a game changer.
Stone also says that the new facility is built around the team's needs and that having all the latest resources in the new building makes a difference.
The current practice court, team workout room, and coaching offices are all on different floors in the current location. In the new facility, they are all on one floor, which makes communication and collaboration alot easier.
The Rocket players in attendance all seem to agree with the positive impact of the new training facility. Although it hasn't been revealed to the public, the Rockets have already worked out at the new building this off-season.
The common theme from all the players was that it is alot more room, and now having two courts makes a big difference. At Toyota Center, the Rockets only had one smaller practice court. With two courts, it is easier for players to work on team drills and individual games.
Cam Whitmore talked about the difference between the new and old facility.
“The biggest difference is the space to do everything, from the weight room to the training facility to the court,” Cam Whitmore said. “We have two courts now. It’s great.”
Rafael Stone mentioned that at least 15 players were already in Houston working out at the new practice court. Stone also said the new practice courts will easily hold all 20 players once training camp starts.
It seems more players have worked out in Houston during the off-season this summer than in previous summers. The new 70 million-dollar training facility is already paying off for the Rockets
