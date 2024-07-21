Reed Sheppard Projected to Get Instant Playing Time with Rockets This Season
The Houston Rockets have a formidable supply of young talent. Such is life following a rebuild.
At least a successful one.
Which means minutes can be hard to come by. However, Rockets coach Ime Udoka has a fair and simple approach towards doling out playing time.
If you outplay the next man, you'll get minutes.
This could present an interesting dilemma, as it pertains to guard play. Especially regarding incoming rookie, Reed Sheppard, who lit up the Summer League.
Michael Saenz', NBA writer for Sir Charles in Charge, compiled a list of the best players that have flashed breakout potential this summer, and the 20-year-old rookie received glowing praise for his display in Las Vegas.
"Reed Sheppard was one of the most impressive and dominant players through the first couple of games during his NBA Summer League debut. He's also considered one of the best defensive guards coming out of this year's draft class. Through his NBA Summer League debut, he's looking more and more like one of the better rookies."
Saenz continued.
"Because of his good start, it'll be interesting to see how the Rockets handle him to start the year. With a backcourt loaded with young players, I can't help but wonder where Sheppard will settle in on the depth chart once training camp breaks.
While he may still have room to grow and develop as a young player, because of his two-way ability, it would be shocking if he didn't get early minutes for the Rockets this season. The big question is, can he hold on to those minutes by making the most out of the opportunity?"
If Sheppard shoots anything like what we saw in Kentucky, Udoka would have a really difficult time not giving him a sizable role. Especially considering his defensive ability, which will only get Udoka in his corner even more.
Not to mention the Rockets' lack of depth at the point guard position, given how the franchise used Amen Thompson last season.
