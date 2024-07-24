Reed Sheppard's Summer League a Great Sign of Things to Come for the Rockets
The Houston Rockets wrapped up their summer league Sundayd night with a 105-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The consolation game did not feature their summer league stars, Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore.
This concludes Sheppard's first NBA Summer League, one in which he stole the show for the Rockets. The No. 3 overall pick was dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 20.0 points and 2.8 steals in his four games played.
Sheppard had some questions on whether his game would translate to the NBA despite being 6-foot-1, but he quickly answered those questions, attacking defenders and making the right plays all over the floor. The Kentucky Wildcat also managed to shoot above 50% in three of four games.
Of course, summer league play doesn't define a prospect, as we've seen numerous instances of a player dominating in the summer league, and then struggling in actual NBA games, and vice versa. However, this is a great sign for the Rockets. Houston now has an abundance of guard and wing depth, with Sheppard expected to come off of the bench for a team featuring Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Ausar Thompson, and Dillon Brooks. Not to mention, Sheppard's summer league teammate, Cam Whitmore, will also be fighting for playing time as a forward.
Sheppard shot above 50% from deep (yes, from deep, not just from the field) at Kentucky, making him the best shooter in the draft statistically. However, the midrange was his bread and butter in his most recent games, as his three-point shot wasn't all that spectacular. The rookie shot a total of 5-for-18 from three-point land.
Though he struggled from deep, everything else was up to or above par. His game looked Jalen Brunson-esque, another undersized guard, in the way they both attack the defender and work closer to the basket despite being small in height. Again, all of this will not necessarily define Sheppard's NBA career, but it is a great sign of things to come.
