Reed Sheppard Will Make 'Easy Transition,' Says Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone
Reed Sheppard has been the best rookie prospect since the start of the 2K25 Summer League tournament. He began his run in Las Vegas by scoring 23 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Over the previous three games, Sheppard has averaged 20.0 points while displaying the potential to become an all-around player.
General manager Rafael Stone has been impressed by Sheppard's performance in Las Vegas. While speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio on Sunday, Stone showcased his belief in Sheppard becoming a future floor general in Houston.
"We have seen enough to be pretty comfortable that it would be an easy transition for him; whether easy meant a day or six months. We thought the package was there for him to become a pretty good pick-and-roll player." — Stone via SiriusXM NBA Radio.
Although Sheppard has showcased star potential during his first three games, the 2024-25 season will be a year for the former Kentucky prospect to take a step back and learn.
He will have a chance to learn from veteran Fred VanVleet, who coach Garrett Jackson noticed while watching from the sideline in Las Vegas.
"That type of instinct reminds me of Fred a little bit," Jackson said. "Fred isn't the tallest guy, but he is very smart defensively, has quick hands, and knows how to jump the passing lanes.
"Reed is very similar. On the inside, he doesn't have the greatest advantage. He can get overwhelmed with a bigger guy. But out on the perimeter, he has quick hands. If you play with the ball low, he is going to take it away. He is really smart; jumping the passing lanes. I think he displayed it tonight."
