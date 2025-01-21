Report: Rockets Interested in Blazers' Robert Williams III
The Houston Rockets are just over two weeks from the trade deadline and they are mulling over options to acquire some pieces to help the puzzle feel more complete.
And the Rockets may look towards the pacific northwest in order to do that.
"The Rockets and Trail Blazers recently conducted exploratory trade talks centered on Robert Williams," Forbes insider Evan Sidery tweeted.
"Houston is openly shopping Jock Landale’s non-guaranteed multi-year contract in order to upgrade their frontcourt.
"Portland has strong interest from contenders on Williams."
Williams rumors to the Rockets have been swirling ever since he went to the Blazers. His connection with head coach Ime Udoka from their time together with the Boston Celtics has developed into a strong relationship, always keeping the door open for a possible reunion.
During Udoka's lone season as head coach of the Celtics in 2021-22, Williams had the best year of his career, averaging 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He started for the Celtics en route to the NBA Finals, where they lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Since then, Williams reverted back to the bench due to injuries and was part of the trade back in 2023 that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics from the Blazers, who acquired him in a blockbuster deal with Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams has played in just 14 games for the Blazers this season due to injury, and if he were to come to the Rockets, he would be a third-string center behind Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun.
However, for a team that's considered to be a title contender like the Rockets, having players like Williams in the third string is a luxury, and that should give Houston the depth where it doesn't have to feel short-handed at all.
Adams is also a free agent at the end of the season, and Williams has one more year after this one, so it could give the Rockets a solution to their backup center conundrum that it could face in the offseason.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
