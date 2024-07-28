Report: Rockets Front Office Divided on Kevin Durant Interest
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb prior to this year's NBA Draft, as Wojnarowski reported that the Houston Rockets had interest in acquiring Kevin Durant via trade. This was the first time that we'd heard anything on that front and it made total sense, as Durant and Rockets coach Ime Udoka are both fond of one another, stemming from their days together (briefly) with the Brooklyn Nets.
Udoka was an assistant on Steve Nash's coaching staff and Durant even pushed for Udoka to become the head coach when Nash was fired. At the time, Udoka wasn't coaching, as he was ousted from his post as head coach for the Boston Celtics, as a result of a workplace violation.
There's been much doubt about the validity of the Rockets' reported interest in Durant because of where they're at as a franchise -i.e. young, rebuilding team that's not ready for title contention. At least not yet.
How much does a 35-year-old Kevin Durant (soon to be 36 in September) move the needle for this team? How much will he have left in the tank when the Rockets are ready to jockey for a championship?
These questions have prompted skepticism.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon took to The Lowe Post podcast to discuss the Rockets' desire to add Durant.
"I don't think that's the consensus within the organization. In most organizations, you're going to have varying viewpoints. There are definitely those within the Rockets organization that are like 'Look, we've got a ton of young talent, we are well positioned with all of these picks, we took a step last year, let's try to put something together that can be a contender for as long of a window as possible.'
Versus the 'Hey, right now, let's go. Come on, KD. We get KD right now, we've got a chance.'
I don't think there's any secret that Ime Udoka wants to win as much as possible right now. I don't know if patience is his best virtue. He knows he can coach deep in the playoffs. But there's a reason that the coach/GM thing seems to be a thing of the past."
Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns at last year's trade deadline, in a deal that shocked essentially everyone. This past season, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, five assists, 52.3 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from long-range, 85.6 percent from the free throw line, and 62.6 percent true shooting.
In other words, the dude can still ball, even heading into year 17.
He's also under contract for two more seasons, as his current contract expires in 2026.
