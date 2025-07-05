Returning Houston Rockets Player Hopes to Impress in Summer League
A little over a week ago, the Houston Rockets decided to offer one of their two-way contracts to former Oregon Ducks center N'Faly Dante. This put the 23-year-old center on a fast track to be a player to watch out for the Rockets' Summer League trip to Las Vegas starting July 11.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dante spent last season on the Rockets' G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers where he proved to be very valuable and have the potential of an NBA caliber player.
In 2024-25 in the G League, Dante averaged 16.5 points on a 74.8 field goal percentage to go along with 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
He also logged four appearances with the Rockets in his first season, logging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game.
Dante and the Houston Rockets will face the LA Clippers to kick off their Summer League schedule on Friday, July 11. Followed up by matchups with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, July 13, Atlanta Hawks on Monday, July 14 and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, July 17.
If the 6-foot-11 center can prove to be a valuable two-way asset, Coach Ime Udoka may use Dante throughout the season as a depth player despite having a loaded center room with Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, and now Clint Capela on the roster.
Udoka prides his players on being defensive playmakers on the court and if the former Ducks center can show the Rockets head coach he is a proven two-way player, then this two-way contract can turn into a full-time roster spot in the young center's second season.
Dante will not be the only player for Houston coming for a spot on the team next season; however, being that it is his second year with the team and he already showed great promise last season with the Vipers, Dante could find himself as a shoo-in for next season.