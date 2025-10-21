Rockets' All-Big Lineup Is Ime Udoka's Latest Experiment
The Houston Rockets have chosen one of the largest lineups in history to get their regular season run started against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Amen Thompson begins the season as one of the largest point guards in the league, along with four near seven-footers in the starting lineup.
This experiment is an extension of the double-big lineup the Rockets discovered last season with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. Houston is hoping this new 'All-Big' lineup can create some advantages against the Thunder.
The Thunder are known for having a pretty large team themselves. With two legitimate seven-footers on the court, the Rockets are depending on size to match Oklahoma City's big men.
Adams and Sengun have already developed some chemistry after the team's experimentation last season. The Rockets knew their biggest advantage offensively was on the offensive glass, so head coach Ime Udoka leaned into their advantage by putting their best rebounding options in the game at the same time.
The Rockets have other great rebounders as well, such as Thompson and Tari Eason. Jabari Smith Jr. is a strong contributor to the team's rebounding as well.
However, the Rockets have needed to evolve their offense beyond hoping they can get enough rebounds to have more possessions than the other team. Houston must be more efficient on their offensive possessions and score on the first attempt instead of the second or third.
The addition of Kevin Durant is evidence of Houston trying to address that need, picking up a player that can score efficiently in any situation. The Rockets will try to score through other sources as well, but Durant is the team's No. 1 scoring option, and he will be leaned on to take over in the clutch when the game calls for it.
The Rockets have already figured out how to create offense with the double-big lineup, but having the shooting of Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. should help limit the impact of Thompson and Sengun's unproven shooting. As it stands, it seems the Rockets will start three non-shooters until proven otherwise.
Spacing could be Houston's weakness against the Thunder in game one of the regular season. Sengun and Adams have avoided clogging the same areas on offense with big-on-big screens that help Sengun get to the open spots on the floor.
The Rockets will be leaning on their length to affect the game defensively, but the key to this all-big experiment is how the team performs on offense.