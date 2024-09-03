Rockets: Alperen Sengun is a Top Pick-and-Roll Player in the NBA
The pick-and-roll has been a staple of NBA offenses since the beginning of time.
There are variations of the pick-and-roll throughout the league, but it always comes down to setting a good pick, the ball handler making a quick decision and the roller going hard to the basket.
For the Houston Rockets, one player excelled at this play. Alperen Sengun was amongst the best rollers to the basket in the NBA. In part four of my deep dive into the Rockets 2023-24 stats, let's look at Sengun's pick-and-roll numbers as the roller to the basket.
Regarding the top pick-and-roll players in the NBA, Sengun ranked third in total points and fourth in total makes. This is despite Sengun playing the second least games out of the top ten players in this category. The only player to have played fewer games was Kristaps Porzingis, who was ninth in pick-and-roll points.
Sengun shot 55.9% as the roll man in pick-and-roll plays. One of the main reasons why Sengun is so effective in the pick-and-roll is how strong his screens are and how fast he rolls to the basket, as you will see in the first play of the clip.
Being a good pick-and-roll player is more than just being able to play above rim. Sengun shows going hard to the rim after each pick can lead to many easy baskets. He's also developed one of the best push shots in the NBA.
Being able to score from five feet out instead of always getting to the rim is a huge asset for any NBA player. Especially with the Rockets, game plans typically start with packing into the paint and forcing Houston to make outside shots.
It isn't all Sengun when it comes to his success in pick-and-rolls. Adding Fred VanVleet has transformed the Rockets from one of the most turnover-prone teams in the league to a much more functional offense.
Sengun and VanVleet started building chemistry from day one of training camp, and their connection grew throughout the season. Another player with which Sengun has built an excellent pick-and-roll relationship is Jalen Green.
The two young and upcoming stars have built this relationship since they were drafted together in 2021. If the Rockets can improve their 3-point shooting next season, it will open up the lane even more for players like Sengun and Green.
More space to operate means an even higher percentage for Sengun in the paint, which will benefit the entire team. Look for Sengun to have a big year next season, especially in the pick-and-roll.
