Rockets' Alperen Sengun Ranks as League's 11th-Best Center
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun immersed as one of the league's rising stars in 2023-24. The Turkish center drew frequent comparisons to Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis, as he's one of the best playmakers at the center position.
However, that's not giving Sengun enough credit, as he's arguably one of the league's best playmakers, irrespective of position.
Sengun racked up over two million All-Star votes, although he ultimately missed the cut. Heading into 2024-25, most have Sengun penciled in as an up-and-coming superstar.
However, Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge compiled a list of player rankings at the center position and Sengun fell outside of the top 10.
Saenz explained.
"The early indications are that the Houston Rockets aren't willing to give Alperen Sengun a max contract extension but either way, that doesn't mean that he still isn't one of the best centers in the league. Sengun enjoyed a breakout season during his third year in the league in which he averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from 3-point range. As he prepares for his fourth season in the league, Sengun could just be scratching the surface of the player he can be at his prime.
Why the Rockets may be reluctant to pay him is somewhat confusing. But, in a vacuum, Sengun is on the trajectory to be one of the best big men in the league for a very long time. Of course, he must prove that last season wasn't an aberration.
Sengun is close to jumping into the group of the top 10 centers in the league. And if he continues to play at a high level, which he showcased last season, there's not much that's going to stop his momentum."
Saenz ultimately ranked Sengun as the league's 11th-best center. The big men who ranked ahead of him are below.
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Victor Wembanyama
4. Anthony Davis
5. Bam Adebayo
6. Karl Anthony-Towns
7. Domantas Sabonis
8. Rudy Gobert
9. Jarrett Allen
10. Draymond Green
Sengun and the Rockets will start their 2024-25 campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, giving him a chance to prove his rank once and for all.
