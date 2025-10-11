Rockets' Amen Thompson Predicted to Become Top-20 Player
Houston Rockets wing Amen Thompson has become a household name within just two short seasons in the NBA. Thompson built upon a strong rookie campaign -- 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 53.6 percent from the field, 59.5 percent on two-pointers, two stocks -- and virtually improved in every category, across the board in 2024-25.
In year two, Thompson averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 55.7 percent from the field, 59.9 percent on two-pointers, and two stocks once more, making the First-Team All-Defense along the way. Rockets coach Ime Udoka has opted to use Thompson as a wing, allowing him to use his athleticism around the basket, which is a mismatch for virtually anyone in the paint.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix ranked Thompson as the league's 48th-best player, landing above Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.
"Two seasons into his pro career, Thompson is already one of the NBA’s top defenders, finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and claiming a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive first team.
Thompson’s confidence offensively also improved considerably. He averaged 14.1 points on 55.7% shooting while yanking down 8.2 rebounds per game.
His perimeter game remains a work in progress. Thompson connected on just 27.5% of his threes and shot a shaky 68.4% from the free throw line.
Still, Rockets coaches rave about his work ethic and if (nay, when) Thompson becomes a little more reliable with his shot he will quickly move into the top 20—or higher."
As he heads into year three, Thompson will have a much different role. Fred VanVleet's devastating ACL injury will lead to more ballhandling and playmaking for Thompson, as he'll be asked to play a considerable amount of point guard, along with Reed Sheppard.
As Mannix (and virtually everyone) mentioned, Thompson's inability to shoot from deep likely holds him back from being viewed as one of the league's true top players. Even without an outside shot, he's still been highly impactful.
For starters, it's impossible to prevent him from getting downhill, because of his elite athleticism. Also, his size allows him to essentially defend any position on the court. On the flip side, it's allowed Udoka to use him more around the cup on the offensive end.
To his credit, Thompson has been working on his outside shot, as he admitted during Media Day. He's made improvements there as well, from year one to year two (13.8 percent as a rookie and 27.5 percent in year two). He also made 37 percent of his corner threes last season.
More importantly, he has the confidence to take them, and doesn't shy away from shooting them when open.