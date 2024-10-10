Rockets' Amen Thompson Predicted to Improve Long-Range Shooting This Season
Coming out of the Overtime Elite, the scouting report on Amen Thompson was that he's a great floor general who can do just about everything besides shooting.
Thompson's first season with the Houston Rockets showed as much, as Rockets coach Ime Udoka moved him to the wing position on the floor, allowing him to be more of a force on the glass. Thompson also displayed stellar defense, so much that observers began penciling him in as a future All-Defensive player.
Some speculated that he could even be a Defensive Player of the Year down the road. It's no hyperbole.
He's a game changer on defense.
But for as good as he is defensively, his long-range shot has been equally as bad. At least as a rookie.
Year two figures to be completely different though, at least according to Mike Shearer of Basketball Poetry, who Predicts both Amen and his twin brother Ausar to be better in that department (whenever Ausar is healthy and permitted to resume play).
"What slivers of optimism are there? For one, defenses will besprinting away from him to an even greater degree than last season.
Nobody in the league will generate less respect at the three-point line.
Realistically, it will take some time to see results, but there are some precedents for quick turnarounds. Brook Lopez went from 14% on 0.2 attempts per game to 34.6% on an astonishing 5.2 launches overnight (although he always had a beautiful midrange jumper). Orlando’s Jalen Suggs shot 21.4% from three in his rookie year; that turned into 32.7% in his second season."
Thompson made a measly 13.8 percent from three as a rookie, but deserves credit for the fact that he's willing to actually take them. Oftentimes, when players struggle with their 3-point shot, they refuse to take them, due to a lack of confidence.
That can't be said for Thompson.
And although Shearer's 3-point goal of 30 percent is quite low, it would do wonders for the Rockets if he becomes that efficient from long-range in 2024-25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.