Rockets' Amen Thompson Showing All-Star Flashes Since Becoming Starter
The Houston Rockets have been struggling as of late, having lost their last six games. There is legitimate concern about whether or not this team can pull it together and regain a top four seed in the Western Conference, which would give them home court advantage in the playoffs.
Through the struggles, it's still hard to ignore the success the young core has had this season. Last year, the Rockets finished outside of the Play-In Tournament with a 41-41 record. Now, they have built a resume to make a deep postseason run, and are expected to be a competitive playoff team.
A major factor in Houston's success has been second-year forward Amen Thompson. Thompson, who came off the bench before forward Jabari Smith Jr. suffered a fractured hand, has been producing at a high level as a starter. This season, he's averaging 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks in 22 games as a starter.
There is legitimate reason to believe Thompson can be an All-Star at some point in the future. Whether that comes from Houston's success as a team or pure statistics, the forward has already had some big games.
Thompson has been particularly productive in scoring off the ball. He isn't necessarily an elite shot creator, but he plays so well off of the facilitation from star players such as Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, who combine to average 10.8 assists this season.
Thompson recently had the best offensive performance of his early career, putting up a career-high 33 points in a 114-112 win over the Boston Celtics in late January. He shot 13-for-19 from the field and recorded nine rebounds, four assists, and the game-winning shot over one of the Eastern Conference's best teams.
The 22-year-old is a do-it-all forward for a young core relying heavily on suffocating defense. At 6-foot-7, he is mobile enough to defend some of the league's best guards but can also size up with elite forwards.
The key for Thompson's game to grow is to get better at creating for himself, as well as developing a more reliable three-point shot. He isn't exactly a threat from beyond the arc, shooting 25% from three this season.
Even when Smith returns to the rotation, Thompson deserves to start over him. As productive as Smith can be, Thompson has exceeded everyone's expectations and has been more impactful on both sides of the floor. This year, he has joined Sengun and Jalen Green to form a trio to highlight the Rockets' young core.
