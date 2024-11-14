Rockets Bench Helps Houston Cruise to Win Over Clippers
The Houston Rockets hosted James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night as they were going for win No. 3 in a row. This was the first of two consecutive games against the Clippers as the two games will face off again Friday night in the first NBA Cup game of the season.
The Clippers came out on fire as they took a 22-11 lead in the first quarter. Harden couldn't miss making his first three shots from the field. All three were from beyond the arc and Harden started with a quick nine points.
Harden seemed to be able to do whatever he wanted on the court as none of the Rockets starters could find a way to slow him down. The Rockets went to the bench for answers as they have all season and Amen Thompson answered the call.
Thompson made his presence felt early and often. First Thompson had a chance down block that led to a basket for the Rockets and then another chased down block on Harden. In the second quarter Thompson was able to poke the ball away from Harden and force him to take a desperation 3-pointer from mid-court which clanked off the rim.
It wasn't just his defense. Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, the Rockets' most consistent player, Tari Eason, made a significant impact all season. Eason was flying all over the court as usual.
Eason energy along with Thompson all around effort turned around a slow start in the first half and the second half. The starters seem to be stuck in mud at times and soon as the bench came in the game the energy seem to instantly go up for the Rockets.
Eason recorded a double-double, finishing with 18 points and ten rebounds. He continued his impressive season after missing much of last year due to injury. Despite the Clippers narrowing the lead to six points, the Rockets managed to pull away in the game's final moments.
Even though Eason and Thompson were the stars off the bench, the Rockets entire second unit made plays throughout the game. Jock Landale was back after a one game absence and provided a lot of energy in the pain and even Reed Sheppard had several good defensive plays to help extend the lead.
The Rockets are on a season-high three-game winning streak and currently have a season-best four games above .500. They will be back in action on Friday night, aiming to sweep the Clippers in the second of their two consecutive games against each other.
