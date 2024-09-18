Rockets Boast Four Players in CBS Sports' Top 100 List
The Houston Rockets have assembled a formidable amount of talent over the years, thanks in large part to their rebuild. Drafting in the top-four every year can be quite a useful tool for improving the roster, so long as the right picks are being made.
But it doesn't stop there. The other half of the battle is having a good developmental program, which is a direct reflection of the coaching staff.
This is where the Rockets initially missed, especially under former head coach Stephen Silas.
Last season saw several of the Rockets' young prospects take a noticeable leap under Ime Udoka, such as Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., who had career seasons.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the expectations are the highest they've been in Houston since James Harden was donning a uniform. In fact, CBS Sports put together their top 100 list and the Rockets had four players on the list. Below is a breakdown of each player that made it, in addition to the detailed summary.
#100. Jabari Smith Jr.
"Smith might not have the highest ceiling in Houston's stable of young talent, but he's the most well-rounded player on the team and could be in for another leap this season. A versatile defender with great positional length, Smith's offense is coming around quickly. He pumped up his efficiency last season almost six true-shooting points from his rookie year, and he hit his 3s at a 36% clip. He's becoming more and more confident and capable in creating his own offense, too."
#92. Jalen Green
"Green is supremely talented and an unbelievable athlete, even by NBA standards. Whether he can be an efficient or winning player, however, is still in question. His closing stretch last season was as good as he's looked as a pro, and offered evidence that the answer can be yes, on both fronts. The potential dilemma for the Rockets, though, is that Green's best play coincided with Alperen Sengun's absence due to a season-ending knee injury. This feels like a make-or-break season for Green's future in Houston."
#57. Fred VanVleet
"VanVleet didn't get as much buzz as big man Alperun Sengun last season, but he might have been the Rockets' biggest difference-maker. Despite having a bunch of other guys who can theoretically initiate, Houston's offense fell off a cliff when VanVleet was on the bench. In his first season with the team, the 30-year-old guard did exactly what he was signed to do. He kept the team organized, forced defenders to account for him deep behind the 3-point line and pestered opponents' ballhandlers at the point of attack. It was also the first time in his eight-year career that he averaged more than eight assists per game."
#47. Alperen Sengun
"A breakout season was cut short for Sengun, but he still did enough to finish third for Most Improved Player. He's often compared to Nikola Jokic, primarily because his court vision and passing echo that of the three-time MVP. But he's his own player, one that Houston should see as a building block for its future. Sengun's strength and finesse around the rim make it difficult to defend him when he catches the ball on the move. He's also a great rebounder and puts teammates in the right spot for easy shots. Statistically speaking, his first three years are on par with what Jokic did, and while he may not be on the perennial MVP trajectory, it's always a positive when you're mentioned in the same company as a future Hall of Famer."
Smith dropped eight spots from last year's ranking, while Green dropped three spots from 89. Ditto for VanVleet, who dropped from 48 to 57. On the flip side, Sengun took a considerable leap, as he ranked 85th last year but came in 47th on this year's list.
This year's list intentionally omitted rookies, which could be why Reed Sheppard didn't crack the top 100.
