Rockets' Cam Whitmore Shines Against Wizards As Breakout Continues
The Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards in a 135-112 win on Tuesday night. The Rockets were short in the rotation, without Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Tari Eason (leg). Nevertheless, they still got the job done, albeit against a rebuilding Wizards team, but a high offensive output nonetheless.
Houston got much-needed offensive help from sophomore guard Cam Whitmore, who scored 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting. This was a major step for Whitmore, who has been generally struggling in his second NBA season.
After averaging a promising 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on 45.4% shooting from the field and 35.9% from three as a rookie, the sophomore's stats have dipped to 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 25.8% from three.
The poor efficiency dates back to the beginning of the season, and there was a point when Whitmore was optioned to the G League. However, over his last 10 games, he's back to his usual self, averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 rebounds on 48.0% shooting from the field.
Against the Wizards, Whitmore went perfect from deep, going 3-for-3 on threes. While he is known for getting to the rim and finishing through traffic, he displayed a smooth stroke from deep.
Even if it was against a lottery team like the Wizards, Whitmore's performance adds to an array of consistent, efficient nights over the last few weeks. With injuries affecting Houston's rotation, the Villanova product is stepping up big time. The Rockets are now 24-12, maintaining the second seed in the Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.