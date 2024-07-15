Rockets' Cam Whitmore Ranks as Bleacher Report's 12th-Best Player in Summer League
Prior to last year's Summer League showing, Houston Rockets high-flying forward, Cam Whitmore, came in as Bleacher Report's 23rd-best player in the 2023 Summer League. Whitmore had just averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in his lone season at Villanova.
Whitmore came in as Bleacher Report's 20th-best player in last year's Summer League. Fast forward one year later and the 20-year-old made a considerable jump in the rankings, coming in at 12th.
"Cam Whitmore's slide down the 2023 draft board was bizarre while it was happening and only appeared more baffling in hindsight. The Rockets even slow-played him out of the gate, but once they started giving him regular floor time, they found out how difficult it can be to take him off.
The first signs this might be brewing came last summer, when Whitmore looked like one of the more electric rookies around. He averaged 19.3 points across six contests, converted 44.7 percent of his field goals and was crowned MVP of the summer.
He may not make enough appearances to repeat that feat, but as an ignitable shooter and impressive athlete, he should put on a show for however long he laces them up. If he makes enough noise in Vegas, he could either command a substantial role with the Rockets or serve as one of the primary trade chips in their ongoing star search."
Whitmore dazzled in Friday's opening Summer League match against the Los Angeles Lakers, to the tune of 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four assists, while shooting 8-of-17, helping the Rockets win 99-80.
