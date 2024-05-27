Rockets' Cam Whitmore Shows Signs Of All-Star Potential?
Cam Whitmore did not make an All-Rookie Team selection for the 2023-24 season. However, his first year as a member of the Houston Rockets showcased signs of a promising future once Whitmore becomes a full-time starter.
Whitmore became an essential scoring option for the Rockets' second unit during the latter half of his rookie year. After returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury in March, he averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field.
He helped the Rockets close their season with an 11-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Whitmore recorded his fifth-career 20-point game with 21 points inside the Crypto.com Arena. His best game of the season took place during the Rockets' 29-point win over the Toronto Raptors with 25 points. He also added six rebounds and two steals in the win on Feb. 2.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
Whitmore did not make an All-Rookie Team selection. However, he did have a chance to see his teammate Amen Thompson achieve the honor.
Thompson joined Keyonte George (Utah Jazz), GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies), Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) and Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder) amid Second Team honors.
The NBA's First Team honors are headlined by Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs).
Wembanyama won the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 21.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 10.6 rebounds in 71 games.
