Rockets Could See Major Problems in 2026 if Extensions Are Distributed
The Houston Rockets are not yet finished with their offseason despite the success they have had over the last few months. The Rockets have made some key additions to put themselves in title contention, but in the NBA, things can shift as soon as they begin.
Since the new CBA was put in place, the goal for teams around the league has been to win, but without overpaying. In fact, for many elite organizations, the best decision has been to regress the roster rather than pooling in too much money or assets for top-tier talent. The Boston Celtics, most recently, gutted nearly half of their core due to being over the second apron.
The Rockets have to navigate the future salary cap after acquiring players such as Kevin Durant, Dorian-Finney Smith and Clint Capela. Namely, Durant is up for a two-year, $122 million maximum extension at 36 years old. Houston has the opportunity to pay one of the greatest scorers ever to a deal that keeps him with the team that just traded for his services.
However, the Rockets not only have to worry about Durant's potential extension, but those of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson as well. Eason, now 24 years old, can be extended past this season until Oct. 20. Otherwise, he'd hit restricted free agency in 2026.
Thompson, on the other hand, is up for extension before the 2026-27 season. It's a ways away, but Houston will have to consider a potential deal when looking at how much the organization should give Durant and Eason now.
Hypothetically, if Durant and Eason aren't extended, their looming free agencies will hover over the team's head all season long, especially in the media. Durant's would be one of the biggest stories of the season, considering his value and the fact that he would enter the unrestricted market.
As for Eason, he has proven to be an anchor for the Rockets off the bench. Last season, the wing averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, becoming one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Although restricted free agency means less leverage to the player, there's no doubt that plenty of teams, contenders or not, would love to sign him.
Yes, the extensions are a big concern. With training camp approaching this month, it's a bit alarming that neither player has been signed yet. However, there is still plenty of time, and the dream scenario of locking Durant, Eason and Thompson into long-term deals over the next year or so is likely.