One Factor Looms as Rockets Figure Out Kevin Durant, Tari Eason Extensions
As training camp approaches, the Houston Rockets still have some questions to answer regarding contracts. Namely, with Kevin Durant and Tari Eason.
The Rockets have started to spend major money over the last year, inking All-Star center Alperen Sengun to an extension last year, and most recently giving Jabari Smith Jr. a five-year, $122 million deal to keep him from entering restricted free agency in 2026. However, Eason and Durant are at risk of hitting the market in June if they aren't given extensions.
Durant, one of the greatest scorers of all time, was traded to the Rockets earlier in the offseason to give them a go-to offensive weapon with plenty of championship pedigree. He's set to play the 2025-26 season for $54.7 million, but he's also eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension that would keep him out of free agency until 2028.
As for Eason, the heart of Houston's bench, he is up for a new deal that would keep him from hitting restricted free agency in 2026. The deadline for 2022 draftees to sign a rookie extension is Oct. 20. It would be a travesty for the Rockets to lose the 24-year-old, as he averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game last season.
While Eason and Durant are a major concern, one underrated factor could affect the money they receive from Houston, and it likely won't become a major headline until next summer. Budding star Amen Thompson is up for an extension next year, and the money Houston hopes to give him next year could affect what Durant and Eason receive right now.
The new CBA dishes out severe penalties if teams go above the apron levels. We just witnessed the Boston Celtics blow up nearly half of their core, while the Phoenix Suns traded Durant and waived Bradley Beal to save money.
With Houston already paying Sengun and Smith for the foreseeable future, Thompson's looming extension will have a major effect on how the Rockets view Durant and Eason's money. While the team is a legitimate title contender, the most important part of the NBA today is winning without overpaying.
Thompson is the best two-way player in Houston, and he took a major leap into stardom last season. He averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks last season, proving to be the team's Swiss Army knife. The 22-year-old is expected to get even better with an increased role, which means he'd be worth every penny when the Rockets inevitably extend him.
The Rockets could afford to keep all of these players, but it would likely come at the cost of Durant not getting a maximum contract and/or Eason getting less than expected. Thompson's extension ahead of the 2026-27 season is an underrated factor, even right now.