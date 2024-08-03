Rockets' Dillon Brooks Helps Canada Secure Top Spot in Group
Canada has been one of the hottest teams in the Olympic tournament, without a doubt. Granted, such is life when you have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the roster, who is one of the top ten players in the NBA.
However, Canada's NBA depth doesn't stop there. RJ Barrett, Lu Dort, Jamal Murray, Andrew Nembhard, Kelly Olynyk, and Dillon Brooks have all been high-level contributors on their respective NBA ballclubs. On Friday, Canada clinched the top spot in Group A, which has been regarded as one of the tougher groups.
Canada defeated Spain in a 88-85 nailbiter to remain undefeated in the tournament. SGA led the way with 20 points, followed by Nembhard (18 points), Barrett (16 points) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who had 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Canada will likely have a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, since the game against Spain was so close, as their point differential ranks behind the other two group winners.
On that note, Canada has been one of the best defensive teams in the tournament, thanks in large part to the aforementioned Brooks. This was summed up perfectly by Eric Koreen of The Athletic.
"The biggest advantage Canada has over the rest of the world, save for the United States: International guards cannot reliably puncture the perimeter defense of Luguentz Dort and Brooks.
The perimeter defense of Dort and Brooks was a big reason why Spain managed just 56 points through the first 30 minutes."
Canada seems destined to run into Team USA, which would likely happen in the semifinals (although the two teams could also meet in the finals).
