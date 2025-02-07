Rockets Fall to Timberwolves in Fifth Straight Loss
All five starters for the Rockets scored in double-digits, but it was not enough to beat the Timberwolves as they lost 127-114.
Houston started the game with a very solid first quarter. Jalen Green led the way for the Rockets with 10 points in 10 minutes. They started shooting 5-for-5 and ended the period 14-for-25 with 22 points in the paint, while holding Minnesota to just 10. The Rockets only had two turnovers in the first period compared to the Timberwolves' six. Anthony Edwards had 18 points in the first 12 minutes.
Green capped off a 7-1 run for the Rockets with a layup over Rudy Gobert, causing the Timberwolves to call a timeout. Amen Thompson made a fadeaway mid-range jump-shot over Gobert, and so did Tari Eason. Houston realized they needed to attack Gobert in the high post, which led to them gaining a six-point lead.
Four Rockets players ended the first half in double-figure points. Thompson had 11, Dillon Brooks scored 10, Jock Landale obtained 10 off of the bench, and Green capped the half off with 20 as Houston led 71-66 at halftime. Eason collected four steals in 19 minutes, helping Houston get eight steals in the first 24 minutes. Houston had 38 points in the paint, while continuing to hold Minesotta, as they only scored 20. Shooting continued to be hot for Houston in the second quarter. The Rockets ended the first half shooting 59.2% from the field, and 53.8% from three. The Timberwolves shot 47.6% from the field and 50% from three.
The Rockets were up by seven points early in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves went on a 7-0 run to tie the game, leading to a timeout called by Ime Udoka. Houston and Minnesota kept going back and forth as the Rockets would gain a lead and the Timberwolves would cut it down. Houston led 98-92 at the end of the period.
Minnesota gained a 102-101 lead with just over seven minutes to play in the game. Edwards took over late in the fourth, leading the Timberwolves to eight straight points, giving them a seven-point lead. The Timberwolves shot 15-for-27 in the fourth quarter, as the Rockets only shot 3-for-13.
The Rockets face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. CST.
