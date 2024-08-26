Rockets Fans React to Poll Regarding Fred VanVleet's Future in Houston
Houston Rockets fans should be excited for the 2024-25 NBA season. After a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024, resulting in a 41-41 record, there's reason to believe that this team can get even better and make a playoff push. The Rockets are led by former All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, as he enters year two with the organization.
Despite VanVleet having spent little time in Houston, a recent poll from SB Nation Reacts showed that 65% of Rockets fans believe the 2024-25 season will be his last with the organization. The number was overwhelming, considering the organization's circumstances.
VanVleet is entering the second year of his three-year, $128.5 million contract, signed in 2023. However, the third year of his deal will be on a team option, which means that Houston will have the choice of paying him for the 2025-26 season. He would be owed just under $44.9 million.
It's interesting to see that fans believe VanVleet is essentially a rental for the Rockets. He averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.4 steals last season, being a catalyst in Houston's impressive season. As the organization transitions out of the rebuilding stage, VanVleet enters this season as one of the key stars and veterans for the Rockets.
Time will tell if Houston should offer VanVleet the final year of his contract. If the Rockets disappoint and can't see the same competitiveness they saw last season, it may be time to move on. However, considering they have a great mix of developing players and veteran leadership, VanVleet could prove to be more valuable than fans think.
