Rockets Finding Success on the Boards
Rebounding has been a core principle for the Houston Rockets all season. Houston hasn't been a great shooting team this year, but it supplements the offense with strong effort, chasing after offensive rebounds. The Rockets can overwhelm teams with their rebounding and defense. That's what they've done to their last five opponents as Houston dominated the Dallas Mavericks for their latest victory of the team's five-game win streak.
Houston had a rebounding advantage in each game of the win streak, excluding the first game that ended in a rebounding tie with the New Orleans Pelicans. In the four games following their initial tie, the Rockets outrebounded their opponents by a combined 59 free throws. Lineups featuring Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams help dominate opponents on the glass with their combined strength.
After outrebounding the Pelicans by four in the second matchup between the two teams, Houston outrebounded the Orlando Magic by 21 boards. The Rockets had a slim advantage against the Suns, winning the rebounding battle by just one. However, they dominated the Mavericks by snatching 33 more rebounds than Dallas.
Quality rebounding helped Houston overcome some uncharacteristic sloppy play against the Magic.
The Rockets coughed up the ball 20 times compared to Orlando's nine turnovers. Both teams shot poorly from the field as neither reached 33% on shot attempts. Houston had a hot shooting night from 3-point range compared to their season average. Over 37% of their threes went down, helping the Rockets maintain an offensive advantage. Their rebounding helped them get second-chance opportunities that gave them extra possessions to redeem some of the ones they gave away.
The Rockets lead the league in rebounds per game with an average of 48.5 boards. However, rebounding isn't the only element Houston needs to win games.
Houston was on a three-game losing streak before it began its current winning streak. The last game of the skid was against the Indiana Pacers as Houston let the game get away in the second half. The defeat wasn't for a lack of effort however, the Rockets finished with 58 rebounds and a +23 advantage over Indiana on the boards.
The Pacers won by shooting significantly better than the Rockets from the field and beyond the arc. Indiana shot over 51% and 40% from the field and three-point range, respectively. Houston shot just under 41% from the field and 30% flat from deep range.
The Rockets need better shooting in tougher matchups between now and the postseason. Rebounding alone isn't enough to defeat some of the best teams in the NBA. However, Houston's elite rebounding gives it a unique advantage over teams when the team is playing quality offense. The Rockets are at their best when both elements are functioning high.
