Rockets Forward Cited as 'Underrated Bucket-Getter Who Deserves Your Attention'
The Houston Rockets' 2022 draft class was one of the more important classes of their recent rebuild. The team had just posted a 17-55 record followed by a 20-62 record in consecutive seasons.
The franchise landed the third pick and 17th pick in the same class and chose Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, with Smith sliding to number three, despite initially being predicted to be the first overall pick.
Smith had a stellar close to his rookie season and displayed a considerable amount of progress in year two. As for Eason, he played all 82 games as a rookie but suffered a tough leg injury that limited him to just 22 games in year two. Eason could be in store for a big year in 2024-25, as his long-term role on the team is a bit unclear.
However, his talent is undeniable. At least for anyone with familiarity of his game. In fact, Eason was cited by FanSided's Kyle Delaney as one of three "underrated bucket-getters who are deserving of your attention".
Delaney's synopsis of Eason is below:
"Tari Eason's averages don't jump out at you. However, his impact on the game is undeniable.
The 6-foot-8 forward out of LSU averaged 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his first season, and finished third on the team in rebounds behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. Now, Tari Eason is not a bucket-getter in the sense that he drains stepback threes off the dribble on a nightly basis.
He's a bucket-getter in the sense that he'll crash the glass to grab the offensive rebound, typically resulting in an easy putback. He uses his athletic ability in transition to blow by bigger defenders.
He's comfortable shooting open catch-and-shoot threes. He's a do-it-all guy, one that's willing to fill the lane and play above the rim. This paired with his 7-foot-2 wingspan, puts Eason in an elite category of players.
He's an underrated player to watch this upcoming season. All in all, if Eason can stay healthy, both fans and opponents will realize what an exceptional talent he is."
As previously noted, Eason and many of the Rockets' young prospects' long-term futures with the franchise are unknown at this time, as the team views themselves in win-now mode and doesn't necessarily want to continue drafting early and developing young talent. Furthermore, the team wants to land a formidable superstar and you know what that means.
Someone will have to be dealt away, as you have to generally trade a good package to net a good return. In addition, several of the Rockets' young prospects are eligible for rookie extensions, while others will be in due time. Assuming full health, Eason could be a key player for the Rockets this upcoming season.
