Rockets' Fred VanVleet Makes List of League's Top Floor Generals
After multiple failed point guard experiments, the Houston Rockets finally decided to make a major investment at the position. The Rockets decided to reel in Fred VanVleet last summer, offering him a three-year deal worth upto $128 million, ending the Kevin Porter Jr. experiment at point guard.
The Rockets bounced through the likes of John Wall, Russell Westbrook, and Chris Paul at the floor general spot and saw VanVleet's veteran leadership and championship experience as the perfect ingredients for their young ball club. VanVleet's work ethic and commitment were immediately on display after signing in Houston, as he immediately began training with Rockets guard Jalen Green in the summer.
The 2019 NBA champion posted averages of 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocks, 41.6 percent from the field, and 38.7 percent from 3-point range through 73 games. VanVleet ranked within HoopsHype's top 20 point guards, landing at 16.
"Enormous salary aside, Houston floor general Fred VanVleet enjoyed a strong first campaign for the Rockets, putting up over 17 points and eight assists per contest while providing nearly a takeaway-and-a-half nightly. He also helped the team enjoy a 19-game improvement, nearly enough to sneak them into the Play-In Tournament.
About that salary, the Rockets did have to overpay to nab VanVleet away from Toronto but the contract only has two more years on it, the latter of which has a team option on it, so if VanVleet remains performing at this level, the deal won’t be any sort of detriment to the Rockets."
VanVleet's defensive ability is part of what made Rockets coach Ime Udoka covet him and he also is very safe with the ball (8.1 assists vs. 1.7 turnovers). The 2024-25 season will be the last guaranteed year of VanVleet's contract.
