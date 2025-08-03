Rockets' Guard an Early Contender for Most Improved Player Award
The rest of the NBA is starting to realize how talented and promising Amen Thompson truly is. The 22-year-old started to make a name for himself last season with the Houston Rockets went an impressive 52-30, capturing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
As the Rockets made their leap, so did Thompson. He averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, being named to the All-Defensive First Team. His individual success was also reflected in Houston's performance on that side of the floor, as the team finished fifth in defensive rating.
In the playoffs, he turned it up a bit. Despite his team losing in seven games to the more experienced Golden State Warriors, Thompson was a bright spot, averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. His best performance was in Game 5, but he was prepared for his first Game 7, putting up 24 points and nine rebounds despite the loss.
Thompson wasn't perfect last season, as his three-point shot needs work. However, he's proven to be one of the most versatile and athletic players in the league heading into the 2025-26 season. Now that the Rockets have a proven and solidified No. 1 scoring option in Kevin Durant, this should be another season in which Thompson and company improve.
With Durant drawing most of the offensive attention, plus playmakers like Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet continuing to distribute, Thompson is an early contender for the Most Improved Player Award. He was so impressive late in the season that some analysts believed the inconsistencies of Jalen Green were getting in the way of Thompson's path to stardom.
Now, Thompson is a clear No. 3 option on offense, but on the other side of the floor, he is Houston's point-of-attack defender. The 6-foot-7 wing should continue to be a two-way force, and could improve his numbers to the point of All-Star consideration if the Rockets manage to take another leap as a team.
Another All-Defensive selection is expected of Thompson this season, but don't be surprised if he comes out of the gates hot. Remember, he only started in 42 games last season, and still managed to put up those numbers. After taking over during Jabari Smith Jr.'s hand injury, Thompson averaged 16 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in the starting five.