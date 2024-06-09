Rockets Hall of Fame Coach Rudy Tomjanovich Wins 2024 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award
The NBA announced Sunday morning that former Houston Rockets legend Rudy Tomjanovich will be the recipient of the 2024 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tomjanovich coached for 12 years at the helm of the Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. He spent 11 years on the sideline in Houston and posted a record 503-397 regular-season record and a 51–39 postseason record—all franchise bests.
Tomjanovich remains one of nine coaches in league history to win back-to-back NBA titles (1994 & 1995), a feat Daly accomplished in 1989 and 1990 as coach of the Detroit Pistons.
Tomjanovich is tied for fifth all-time in championship titles and sixth all-time in Conference Championship wins with two. He also ranks 25th on the all-time playoff wins list with 51 wins and 29th all-time in regular season winning percentage at 55.5 percent. Tomjanovich was enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.
“I am honored to receive the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award,” Tomjanovich said in a statement via the league. "Afterward, I did cry. They were tears of gratitude for the many people who helped me on my journey through my coaching career. I want to thank owners Charlie Thomas, Leslie Alexander and Jerry Buss for hiring me to coach their teams. I want to thank coaches Del Harris, Bill Fitch and Don Chaney for the opportunity to be an assistant on their staffs and learning from them."
Before establishing himself as the greatest coach in Rockets history, Tomjanovich played 11 seasons with the franchise. They drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 1970, where he became a five-time NBA All-Star.
Tomjanovich's best year came during the 1973-74 season when he averaged a career-best 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. He played his collegiate career at the University of Michigan. Tomjanovich became a two-time All-American and two-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree. The Wolverines and Rockets retired his jersey number (45), respectively.
"I want to thank all my assistant coaches for their hard work and loyalty. They had my complete trust and I consider them family to this day," Tomjanovich said.
"I want to thank Carroll Dawson, who was my right-hand man, a great basketball coach and teacher, he gave me everything he had, especially the feeling that my big brother was sitting right next to me on that bench. And I want to thank all the players who I had the privilege to work with. You are what the NBA is all about. Thank you for your hard work and cooperation. You made this award possible for me."
