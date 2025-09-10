Rockets Hoping Kevin Durant Elevates Critical Aspect, Growth of Two Rising Stars
The Houston Rockets landed a big-time move this offseason by trading for one of the greatest players of all time.
Determined to take new heights and fulfill their championship aspirations, the franchise pulled a bold move, going all in to acquire Kevin Durant. The superstar forward endured a brutally disappointing run with the Phoenix Suns, and he can only hope for a much better situation now as he moves along with this hungry and deep Rockets team.
Durant, 36, carries a wealth of experience, talent, and expertise upon arriving in Houston. He is a 15-time All-Star and an 11-time All-NBA member who also managed to win at the game’s brightest stage, becoming a back-to-back NBA champion in 2017 and 2018 for the Golden State Warriors wherein he was their Finals MVP.
As such, despite being in his mid-30s already, Durant has shown no signs of decline or aging. He remains productive as it is, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting a highly efficient 52.7 percent from the field (43.0 percent from threes) last season.
The Rockets are blessed to embrace an all-time great like Durant. And for that, the ball club is simply optimistic that the future Hall of Famer will be a resonating influence around their basketball group, according to Danielle Lerner of The Houston Chronicle.
“The Rockets are hoping that Durant’s presence will streamline the offense and facilitate the growth of their younger players, including those due for larger roles this season like Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard.”
Watch Out For Jabari Smith Jr. & Reed Sheppard To Take A Huge Leap Under Durant's Guidance
There is no doubt that both Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard are two of the Rockets’ must-watch players this upcoming 2025-26 season, and it will definitely be exciting to see how Durant will take them under his wing.
As he struck a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension, the time is now for Smith Jr. to prove that the Rockets made the right decision to invest and commit to him on a long-term basis. After showing minimal progress statistically in his first three years in the NBA, the former No. 3 overall pick is expected to be more active in helping the team win.
Meanwhile, Sheppard is strongly positioned for a much anticipated campaign in H-Town after an inactive rookie year. As one of the Rockets’ hidden gems, the 21-year-old will finally be able to showcase his talent as a floor general as a back-up guard for Fred VanVleet.
With Durant at their side, the sky’s the limit for the Rockets to conquer the present and completely own the future.