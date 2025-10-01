Rockets' Ime Udoka Expresses Confidence in Reed Sheppard
After playing sparingly as a rookie, Reed Sheppard is going to have a significant role for the Houston Rockets in 2025-26. The Rockets don't have much of a choice.
Sheppard is virtually the only other true point on the roster, as Aaron Holiday has been utilized as an emergency fill-in throughout his two year Rockets tenure. Especially now that Fred VanVleet, the team's unquestioned leader and starting point guard, will miss essentially the entirety of the season with a torn ACL.two-year
Amen Thompson can certainly play point guard and will likely be the starting point guard this season, in wake of VanVleet's injury, but he's been utilized as more of a wing, to this point.
Again, Sheppard is going to be critical for the Rockets this season. Which can be viewed as a bit of a concern, following Sheppard's rookie season, which was rather uninspiring.
Ditto for this year's Summer League stint from him.
But the Rockets don't have that concern, especially Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who expressed confidence in the second-year guard during Media Day.
"The work he's put in. You've seen the confidence grow throughout the season. He's had his moments.
You've seen the big games when he did get an opportunity when alot of the guys sat. The talent is there...I think Reed addresses some of the same things that Fred does. As far as playing off the ball and being able to shoot and create for guys, he does that."
So, why exactly hasn't Sheppard been able to put it together to this point? Udoka explained.
"It was just a little bit of the confidence and second guessing, at times and the physicality of the game on both ends affected him at times.
Alot of times you take that leap between year one and year two. The work he's shown in the offseason, already, he's taken a nice jump."
Udoka noted that Sheppard was going to be tasked with a considerable role, regardless of VanVleet's injury, as he can contribute in ways that many other players on Houston's roster can't.
"Regardless of the Fred situation, he was going to get more opportunity this year. The skillset and the things he brings are going to be needed.
With opportunity, more often than not, guys step up to the plate. He's worked hard on his defense, his body, and physicality to take on the challenge."
Rockets center Clint Capela, who knows a thing or two about point guard play, having played alongside Chris Paul, James Harden, and Trae Young, gave Sheppard his stamp of approval.
"This guy is ready.
I think it's his time right now. We're gonna need him. He's gonna get even better the more he plays regular minutes."
Houston selected Sheppard third overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, in part because of his ability to fling it from deep, as he made 52.1 percent of his treys in college.
His ball-handling, playmaking, and defense are going to be major boosts for Houston in 2025-26, so long as he's ready.