Rockets Ink Deal with Former Summer League Standout
The Houston Rockets trotted out one of the best teams in the Summer League last season. The franchise waltzed their way to the title game, before coming up empty-handed against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Cam Whitmore made the headlines and generated all of the buzz but the Rockets received significant contributions from Nate Hinton. Not only did Hinton average 11.8 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists, 50 percent from the field, and 35 percent from long-range, he was the team's leading scorer in each of their final two games.
Hinton dropped 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and 4-of-9 from three, in addition to five rebounds and five steals against the Utah Jazz, in the game before the title game. And although the Rockets were embarrassed in the championship game, to the tune of 99-78, Hinton was the best player on the team, dropping 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.
Hinton led the team in each statistical category.
Hinton played for the Rio Grande Vipers in 2023-24- the Rockets' G-League affiliate- and averaged 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. On Monday, Hinton and the Rockets agreed to terms on a new Exhibit 10 deal, worth right around $77,500, as reported by Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
Hinton will be back in the fold for the Rockets at the Summer League, which kicks off next week, and is expected to land a two-way contract with the franchise, which pays players for their time in both the G-League and the NBA and is only eligible for players with three years of service or less.
We'll see what he has in store for the Summer League this season!
