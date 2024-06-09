Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Featured in NBA's New Summer League Documentary
The NBA Summer League has grown in popularity over the years, as both casual fans and diehard fans tune into the Vegas showcase now more than ever before. Many fans even trek to Nevada to view the game up close and in person.
The league gives fans an early opportunity to see their newest draftees take the court and rock their newest threads. It also gives the highest drafted players the chance to face off against one another, creating a game within the game type of competitiveness.
Celebrities and many of the league's top players can be found in the stands, showing their support.
We've seen many of the Houston Rockets thrive in the showcase, but perhaps none more than Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., who dazzled in the 2023 Summer League, to the tune of 35.5 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, helping the Rockets reach the Summer League championship game.
Smith was profiled on the league's new Summer League documentary, titled Basketball Stories: 20 Years of Las Vegas Summer League, which originally aired on NBA TV, and shared his thoughts on the growing exhibition league.
"It's a place where you make mistakes. It's a place where you get better and improve."
Smith and teammate Tari Eason decided to return to the Summer League at the conclusion of their rookie 2022-23 campaigns, which was criticized by many, who were ready to write them off. However, it went a long way with incoming Rockets coach Ime Udoka, as it displayed a level of humility that isn't often seen with lottery-level talents once they've made it to the NBA.
After the Summer League had concluded, Smith explained what led up to him taking the court and deciding to suit up for the Rockets' Summer League team.
"Going into it, coaches were asking me if I wanted to play. I was like I'm not against it. I just had a talk with myself and got to thinking why wouldn't I play? I feel like I have so much to improve on and so much more to show. Why not go out there and play?
A new offense, new coaches, a new voice. Why not go and have fun? It's basketball with refs. You don't usually get that in the summer."
Speaking of the Summer League, Garrett Jackson was recently announced as the Rockets' 2024 Summer League coach, although the rest of the roster hasn't been crafted just yet.
