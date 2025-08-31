Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Gets Picked for Most Improved Player of Year
The last time the Houston Rockets took the court, they were in a battle-tested bloodbath against the Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs.
For the Rockets' young guys, it was their first taste of meaningful, pressure-packed basketball. The Rockets underwent a four-year rebuild and narrowly missed the play-in tournament in Ime Udoka's first season roaming the sidelines.
Jalen Green admitted that he wasn't quite ready for the bright lights at the onset of the series.
For Jabari Smith Jr., it was a far different story. The third overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft was easily one of the Rockets' most consistent players in the series, despite not garnering significant playing time (20.4 minutes off the bench).
All told, Smith averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 50 percent from the floor, 45.5 percent from three, and 80 percent from the foul line -- good for 13.1 points and 6.8 boards per 36 minutes.
And he had a team-best 67.7 percent true shooting. To add color to that, he fared better than Stephen Curry in that department (or anyone on the Warriors).
Smith clearly came ready to play.
In the offseason, the Rockets' front office rewarded him with a $122 million contract extension, locking up one of their best young players. And the days of him coming off the bench are surely over.
Especially now that Dillon Brooks is gone, freeing up one of the forward spots.
It's been a bit of a bumpy ride throughout Smith's three-year tenure in Houston but everything is one the up-and-up now.
And Michael Pina of The Ringer picked Smith as his favorite for Most Improved Player of the Year.
"I think he has defensive versatility, obviously, that he's shown. I think he will benefit greatly from having Kevin Durant, who in a lot of ways his game is similar to. Not close to as good or ever will be.
But similar to that type of archetype.
In a winning situation, assuming he starts, which i think he should start, he gets big minutes. And gets open shots or is defended by the opposing team's fourth or borderline weakest defender, any time he's on the court.
I think Jabari Smith Jr. will have a really good year. More efficient year.
Even if he isn't averaging 17, 18 points a game, you'll notice the improvement if you watch the Houston Rockets play. That's my pick and I think he'll have a really good year."
Smith could be in line for a good season with Durant in the fold. And his long-range shooting ability will be much needed for a Rockets team devoid of 3-point specialists.