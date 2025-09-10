Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. Ranks as 20th-Best Power Forward
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. has been one of the league's more underrated players since joining the Houston Rockets. Part of that is due to his slow start at the onset, as he struggled to adapt to the NBA.
One can chalk it up to his draft experience, as he'd been expecting to go first overall to the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA Draft, only for Orlando to make a last-minute surprise and select Paolo Banchero with their pick.
Such is life in the NBA.
Smith joined Houston during a time period in which there wasn't much direction or structure, as they were amidst a rebuild and roster teardown.
More like an organizational overhaul. Young players oftentimes need guidance.
Smith went on a tear towards the end of his rookie season, averaging 14.6 points on 44.6 percent shooting, in addition to 7.6 rebounds after the All-Star break.
The Auburn product followed that up with a dominant NBA Summer League performance, averaging 35.5 points and seven rebounds in two games in 2023, displaying a considerable amount of humility for even suiting up in the first place, as a player entering his second season.
His second season was the end of the Stephen Silas era and the start of Ime Udoka's reign as Rockets head coach. The expectations have been far greater.
Udoka benched Smith down the stretch during the 2023-24 season, in favor of veteran players like Jeff Green on a number of occasions, which he took in stride. All told, he still averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 45.4 percent from the floor, and 36.3 percent from long range.
Year three saw him average 12.2 points, seven rebounds, 43.8 percent from the floor, 35.4 percent from deep, and a career-best 82.5 percent from the free throw line. The efficiency hasn't quite been stellar, but he's been about average, especially among power forwards, who averaged 57.9 percent in 2024-25.
Smith was at 56.2.
In the Rockets' postseason series against the Golden State Warriors, however, Smith jumped to 67.7 percent true shooting, in addition to 50 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three (albeit on low volume -- 3.1 attempts), to the tune of 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, while operating as a reserve.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Smith projects to be a starter. That doesn't quite equate to a high positional rank, as Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar cited him as the league's 20th-best power forward.
"Still developing, Jabari Smith Jr’s upside is what earns him a spot here. His shooting stroke and defensive versatility fit perfectly in Houston’s young core, and we expect improvements next season.
While he’s not yet dominant, his two-way potential is undeniable, which is why the Rockets committed over $100 million to him moving forward. If Smith keeps his head down and works hard, he can be an All-Star one day."
The Athletic's Michael Pina picked Smith for Most Improved Player heading into this season, for what it's worth.