Rockets' Jalen Green Warranting All-Star Selection Amid Recent Surge?
The Houston Rockets have surged to a 27-12 start to the season and a 6-1 start to 2025. The Rockets pose one of the best defenses in the NBA, but the recent success to start the calendar year has come from added offense. The catalyst? Jalen Green.
Green has struggled with consistency and efficiency in his previous three seasons in Houston. Even this season, the 22-year-old got off to a rough start. However, 2025 might be his year, or at least it looks like that thus far.
Green is averaging 21.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, but through the first six games of 2025, he's averaged 30.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. What is even more impressive is that he's been shooting 51.2% from the field and 45.6% from three in that stretch.
The recent success from Green could warrant an All-Star nod for a multitude of reasons. The first is the Rockets' standing in not just a crowded Western Conference but the NBA as a whole. Houston has the third-best record in the league, and it has been a trend in the past for a player to get voted in who doesn't have as impressive stats as the rest of the pack.
The first choice for Houston's representation in the All-Star Game is Alperen Sengun, who has shown more consistency throughout the season. He's averaging 19.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season. However, Green has a case as well, seeing as how he leads the Rockets in points per game.
The goal for the Rockets is to succeed as a team, but the idea of having two All-Stars leading the way into the playoffs boosts their legitimacy and could mean more to the media. Even though Houston is getting recognized as one of the best young groups in the NBA, it still might be a ways away from a championship, given the inexperience. When Green finds his rhythm, though, the Rockets are unstoppable.
If Green continues this hot streak into February, there's a good chance he's selected as a reserve for the All-Star Game. This would be a huge milestone in his young career, however, it will only come off of his continued surge as well as Houston's success as a team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.