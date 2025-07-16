Rockets' Kevin Durant Named No. 13 on Top 100 Players of All Time
Where NBA superstar Kevin Durant will end up ranking all-time will always depend on who you ask, as it has become a very opinion-based question in recent years.
Regarded as one of the NBA's greatest scorers ever, along with accolades to prove it, the Rockets' newest star found himself ranked No. 13 overall on Bleacher Report’s new Top 100 players of all time list.
Since its release, the rankings have sparked a bit of social media frenzy, which most lists tend to do, and some fans even questioned why Kevin Durant was left out of the top ten despite his decorated NBA career.
Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon would come just ahead of Durant at No. 11 and No. 12, Bryant's name being listed at No. 11 would also have its own backlash on social media.
As for the Rockets' star Durant, his body of work in an illustrious 17-year career certainly earned a No. 13 ranking, but taking a closer look at his accolades and achievements, the argument can certainly be raised for the future Hall of Famer to be included in the top ten all-time.
Breaking down just the NBA hardware Durant has collected:
- 11 All-NBA
- 1 All-Rookie Team
- 14 NBA All-Star
- 2 NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player
- 2 NBA Champions
- 2 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player
- 1 NBA In-Season Tournament All-Tournament
- 1 NBA Most Valuable Player
- 14 NBA Player of the Month
- 31 NBA Player of the Week
- 5 NBA Rookie of the Month
- 1 NBA Rookie of the Year
His trophy case is certainly loaded, but that is only half of the argument for Durant. Winning four NBA scoring titles by the age of 25, he put himself in rare company as only Michael Jordan (10) and Wilt Chamberlain (7) have claimed more scoring crowns.
He is the first and only player to achieve a 55-40-90 season, which he accomplished during the 2022-2023 season. For context, the 50-40-90 club requires players to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line in a single season. Kevin Durant has successfully done so twice in his career, a feat that only nine NBA players have completed, four being NBA Hall of Famers.
As one of the game's best scorers, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 1,123 regular-season games through his 17-year career. In fact, since his rookie season, Durant has not had a single season under a 25-point average, logging more than anyone in the league not named Lebron James.
Durant is also ranked 8th all-time in terms of points for the NBA, being only the eighth player in NBA history to log over 30,000 points in their career.
While this argument will continue to be a huge topic of discussion, especially with Durant heading into his fifth team and year 18 in the league, he will hope to add to his already stacked resume if he can lead the Houston Rockets to an NBA Championship during his time there.