Rockets Kevin Durant's Shoes Ranked as Eighth-Best Christmas Day Sneakers

Christmas Day is one of the highlights of the NBA season. The league is typically strategic when determining the matchups.

It's a national draw. At one point, teams unveiled specific uniforms for Christmas Day in particular.

Players trot out specific colorways of their signature shoes.

Families tune into the games after unwrapping and opening presents under the tree.

Or while opening them.

The Houston Rockets drew a matchup on the slate this year, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers, pitting LeBron James against Kevin Durant, which has generated classic games throughout the course of each of their respective careers.

James unveiled his LeBron 23 "Stocking Stuffer" sneakers, which features a bright crimson and dusty amethyst colorway.

As for Durant, he donned the KD 18 "Gifted" sneakers, which features a white and volt colorway, with bright crimson and glacier blue.

Both shoes were listed as two of the top-ten sneakers worn on Christmas Day among the slate on Kicks on SI.

Durant's shoes, in particular, ranked eighth. The writer, Pat Benson explained.

"Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant did not call any last-minute audibles with his footwear. Instead, Durant wore the newly released Nike KD18 "Gifted" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $170 in adult sizes on nike.com."

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant debuts new sneaker colorway on Christmas

The shoes released on Nike's site the next day, on Friday, December 26th.

Their description of the colorway is below.

"KD’s scoring binges come in storms of all sorts—blizzards included. This special KD18 brings some of that wintry energy with an iced outsole and signature logo on the tongue that’s encased in a plastic bubble filled with glitter, just a like a snow globe. And the flocked snow-flake upper print is just like KD’s buckets—no two are alike."

The shoes feature the sneaker giant's latest cushion foam, which is deemed to be more soft and comfortable.

The upper is comprised of an open-holed mesh, giving a more breathable shoe and and lighter shoe.

There is also a plastic cage, which gives more firmness on each side of the foot.

Durant is signed to a lifetime deal with the sneaker giant and has consistently generated one of the better basketball sneakers in the league.

Durant's most popular shoes are the KD4's, which were recently released by Nike in recent years, although he stated that he believes his best shoes are the KD6's.