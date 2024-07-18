Rockets Leapfrog Eastern Conference Powerhouse in New Power Rankings
The brunt of the 2024 NBA offseason is over. The NBA Draft came and went.
The excitement of free agency has worn off. And within the next handful of days, the Summer League will be in the books.
Now is a good time to evaluate how the offseason panned out for each team.
Which teams got worse?
Which teams placed themselves closer to the goal of winning a title? Based on Zach Harper of The Athletic, the Rockets don't quite fall in either of those categories.
In Harper's latest power rankings, the Rockets came in at 19th, surpassing the Miami Heat, who dropped to 20th. Harper explained.
"Did they get better? Not really, but I’m not sure the Rockets needed to get better this offseason.
They could still pull off a big trade with their resources. I’m not a big believer in Reed Sheppard, and I mostly think he’s a backup guard in the NBA.
But this team is so loaded with talent and showed how dangerous it can be last season. Jalen Green turned the corner late in the season.
Alperen Şengün is a star. The Rockets are for real by just sticking to the status quo."
Harper placed the Rockets in Tier Four, dubbed "Play-In Tournament Teams or Better", which starts with the Los Angeles Lakers (16th), followed by the LA Clippers (17th), followed by the Memphis Grizzlies (18th), followed by the Rockets and Heat.
This is pretty consistent with where we've seen the Rockets land in most power rankings throughout the offseason. Barring an unforeseen splash move, it's likely where they'll continue to come in at.
