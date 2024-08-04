Rockets Legend Has Message for the Doubters and Naysayers
Debates have long ensued regarding which NBA championship teams faced the most difficult path. Which shouldn't be a surprise, as each team will always seek to inflate their own candidacy, while also downplaying the qualifications and accomplishments of others.
This is especially true with the changing of eras. Younger players who weren't around in the 90s oftentimes skim over that era altogether.
The conversation came up on the Willie D Live podcast, between Willie D of the Geto Boys and Rockets legend Mario Elie, who played on both Rockets' title teams.
Elie seized the opportunity to explain why the '95 Rockets had the most difficult path.
"You can ask anybody in NBA history who had the hardest road. It was that '95 Rockets team.
We're #1 in NBA history in the hardest road at 72 percent. We didn't have home court advantage, we were a 6 seed, we played two teams with 60 wins.
We played two teams with 59 wins. You telling me Shaq, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Kevin Johnson, I mean the list goes on. Dennis Rodman.
These are all Hall of Fame players that we beat with no homecourt.
9 road wins out of 15.
Don't ever disrespect the Rockets about our championship. We had the hardest road out of any championship.
We're number 1. Clutch City."
The 1994-95 Rockets team entered the season with high expectations, as they were the defending champs, however they ran into unanticipated challenges, as they were 29-16 heading into the trade deadline.
They traded for Clyde Drexler and entered the postseason as the sixth-best team in the Western Conference, facing the top three seeds in their championship path. When they reached the NBA Finals and faced off against the Orlando Magic, who held the top seed in the Eastern Conference, they swept the Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway-led duo.
That Rockets team is still the lowest seeded team in league history to win a title. In other words, Elie is right.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.