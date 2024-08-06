Rockets Make Play-in Tournament in Latest Power Rankings
The NBA offseason has been rather uneventful this cycle, in comparison to prior years. We haven't seen as much movement as one would've hoped, outside of Paul George joining the Philadelphia 76ers and Dejounte Murray getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Making matters worse is the fact that we've now reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. Free agency, the NBA Draft, and Summer League have all concluded, quite some time ago, at this point.
Training camp is around the corner, however, as each team will have reported by October 1st, and the teams that have preseason games in other countries report on September 27th.
So we're getting closer, even though the current dead period makes it feel like the new season is so far away. But since the offseason has essentially wrapped up, let's take a look at the power rankings and see how much the masses believe in the Houston Rockets heading into 2024-25.
Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza is the latest to compile his rankings and the Rockets came in 17th on his list. Almanza explained.
"The draft lottery blessed the Rockets with the No. 3 pick via the Nets. It’s a massive gift that can change the trajectory of their franchise. They added Reed Sheppard, who showed out in the summer league. Houston continues to be patient with potential extensions for Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. Neither have been signed and could enter next year on the final year of their rookie deals."
Almanza's rankings have the Rockets 10th in the Western Conference, placing him in a tier of contending teams, as illustrated below:
15. Sacramento Kings
16. Golden State Warriors
17. Rockets
18. Los Angeles Lakers
19. LA Clippers
20. San Antonio Spurs
His Western Conference list is below:
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
2. Dallas Mavericks
3. Timberwolves
4. Denver Nuggets
5. Memphis Grizzlies
6. Phoenix Suns
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Golden State Warriors
10. Rockets
If the season does indeed play out that way, the Rockets certainly won't be complaining. And assuming full health, the Rockets making the play-in tournament isn't a farfetched idea.
Not even in the slightest.
