Rockets Making Win-Now Moves in Free Agency
The Houston Rockets have committed significant resources to their offseason moves so far. The headline addition is Kevin Durant, as the all-time forward brings his elite offensive talent to become the team's top bucket-getter. With Durant, the Rockets elevated into the upper tier of contending teams. However, the front office knew not to rest on just his addition, and the Rockets have been active adding more talented players to the roster.
Another top addition to the team is Dorian Finney-Smith. He adds wing depth to a team already rich with quality wing players like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason.
He'll likely come in off the bench behind Durant and Jabari Smith Jr., who will likely be the starting forwards. Finney-Smith adds bench shooting and quality defense that will force opposing offenses to deal with tough, physical defense throughout the entire game.
The defensive potential from the Rockets' wings will be vital for their chances at contending. Thompson, Eason, Finney-Smith, Smith Jr., and Durant are players who can switch on the perimeter and can also defend at the rim. Houston's front office targeted lengthy defenders this offseason to combat the perimeter attack of teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Rockets added more than just wing depth, as they brought in an old friend, Clint Capela, to supplement their big man depth alongside Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun. Capela's play has dropped in recent years after being an integral part of both the Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks.
A return to his old team isn't a guarantee that he'll be able to reclaim his former effectiveness. Capela is coming in as a deep rotational piece who might see several DNPs throughout the season. He'll mostly be used as a method to get Adams some rest during the season. The Rockets will also have a little more versatility with their options in the double-big lineup, as Capela adds a bit more athleticism than Adams.
The Rockets still have a long offseason ahead, and they continue to be part of trade and free agency rumors that will keep the front office active until the start of next season. However, they've already made several moves in the early part of the offseason that express their desire to win a championship as soon as next year.