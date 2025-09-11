Rockets Need A Kevin Durant Extension to Silence Free Agency Speculation
As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, the Houston Rockets still have major questions as the summer wraps up. With training camp around the corner, time is ticking for the Rockets to keep arguably their best player in years and avoid disaster.
It was a big summer for Houston, highlighted by the acquisition of Kevin Durant. In a trade in which many believed the Rockets to get the better end of the deal, they added one of the greatest scorers of all time coming off another elite season. Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on 53-43-84 shooting splits last season.
Along with the 36-year-old, Houston added other key pieces to make the team a legitimate title contender this season. However, one concern still looms over Durant and the Rockets. If not taken care of, it will follow them all season long into next summer.
The 6-foot-11 scorer will play out the final year of his contract in Houston, but is eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension. There is speculation as to whether or not he will get that money, but either way, the fact that he hasn't signed the deal and it's already September has started to alarm fans.
A report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said that the Miami Heat, a team that was in contention for Durant before the Phoenix Suns ultimately accepted Houston's offer, are still eyeing him ahead of 2026 free agency. While it would be a shock if the Rockets and KD don't reach an agreement, the Heat would emerge as top contenders for his services if a deal isn't signed.
June of 2026 is a ways away, but Houston absolutely needs to get this contract done and lock Durant in for a few more years. The Rockets didn't give up a behemoth of an offer to acquire him, but it still took Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, two major pieces of the team, as well as draft picks. This shouldn't be a rental; it should be a partnership that allows Houston to compete for years to come.
If Durant and the Rockets don't reach an extension and he becomes set to enter free agency, the narrative will also loom over everyone's head throughout the season. Any time Houston reaches a bump in the road during the regular season, conversations will erupt regarding free agency. The relieving part is that the Rockets can make it all go away. They just need to reach an agreement.