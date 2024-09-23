Rockets Need to Stay Out of Blockbuster Trade Rumors
It's sad to say, but it seems like the majority of the best NBA players from the 2010s are starting to fizzle out. This isn't to say that they aren't productive, but as the new generation of hoopers start to make their mark, the top talent from the previous decade has been moving around the league.
We've seen players like Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook move from multiple teams in the past few years, and while their names still hold some sort of weight, their age and dip in production (from most players) should be a turnoff for NBA teams.
Jimmy Butler hasn't necessarily seen this dip in production, however. A perennial All-Star who contributed to the great basketball of the 2010s, Butler's tenure with the Miami Heat may be coming to an end, and the Houston Rockets are a team with good odds of landing him via trade or free agency.
It would be ideal for the Heat to at least get something in return for Butler, which makes a trade more likely to happen. The Rockets, although rumored to get Butler, should stray away from pursuing any of the aging talent whose name holds weight.
Butler is 35 years old, and although he is still a great player (mainly in the postseason), Houston's timeline doesn't have room for the six-time NBA All-Star.
The Rockets were previously rumored to be in the running for Durant in a trade after acquiring some draft picks earlier in the offseason. However, Houston backed out of trade rumors and was wise to do so. The same thing needs to happen when it comes to Butler.
Led by an enticing young core of Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and more, the Rockets were rebuilding not too long ago. After seeing vast improvement last season, it would be wise to build around this drafted core, and if a trade for an aging veteran were to occur, it wouldn't hinder Houston's future.
It's tempting to go after an All-Star like Butler. He's done wonders for the Heat, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances. However, as he nears retirement, it would be smart for the Rockets to avoid speeding up their timeline.
Each of the last four NBA champions has won with a duo or star player that they drafted. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown; Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray; Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson; Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Rockets need to stick with the stars that they drafted, as they try to develop this roster into a contender.
