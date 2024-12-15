Can the Rockets Stay a Top Seed in the West?
The Houston Rockets currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-9 record, right behind the Memphis Grizzlies who are 18-8 on the season. To keep up this pace, several things need to happen.
Ime Udoka and the Rockets need to continue their defensive efforts throughout the season. Houston is second in the league in defensive rating, with a 105.3 rating. The team is also third in the league in defensive rebounds, averaging 35.3 per game. Against the Warriors this past Wednesday, they forced a whopping six shot clock violations. Defense might not win all games, but it certainly wins championships.
This has been shown in every Rockets game so far this season. Backed by Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, this Rockets defense has been one of the best in the league and passes the eye test very well. Just by watching them play, it is easy to tell how badly they want to win just from their defense.
However, Houston's offense is not strong.
Shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.2% from three, the team needs to shoot better. The West is very tough, and if the defense doesn't win every game, their current offense won't. Offense is essential to today's NBA. Better shot selection, making more passes, and finding a man in rhythm to get the ball to are key for Houston due to their lack of efficient scoring.
Houston plays with a lot of grit. This is what has been making their defense so phenomenal. The Rockets have shown this season that they will not back down. To end the season with a top-5 seed, defensive effort must continue. Health is also going to be key, like it is for any team, because Eason and Thompson are the defensive energy for the team. Jalen Green has also improved greatly on the defensive side of the ball. He has been able to cut through passing lanes, making several deflections, and even having a game-winning defensive play against Golden State, leading to his free throws.
