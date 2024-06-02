Rockets Out of Luck In Potential Trade for Cavs' Donovan Mitchell?
All-Star Donovan Mitchell could have a new home by the start of the 2024-25 season. Mitchell is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in July. But should he opt not to sign, the Cavaliers could begin trade talks, leading to the Houston Rockets becoming a genuine suitor. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell.
The Cavaliers are entering an important offseason with several important decisions that could drastically alter the franchise.
Yet, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Cavaliers are not motivated to listen to any offers surrounding their "core four," including talks for Mitchell. Other players for whom Cleveland is not interested in holding trade talks are Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.
The Rockets are in an incredible position to make the Cavaliers an illustrious offer should Mitchell force their hand. Houston has several young players who could please teams, and after landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets could package the prominent selection in a possible trade.
After starting his career with the Utah Jazz as a first-round pick in 2017, Mitchell has remained one of the top guards in the league. During the 2023-24 season, Mitchell had one of his best-career seasons.
He has averaged 26.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds across 55 games. He led Cleveland to its first postseason victory without LeBron James by eliminating the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Cavaliers' season ended in five games to the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference semifinals.
