Rockets Out of Luck on Potential Trade For Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell?
The Houston Rockets are aiming to land a big-time player this offseason, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been at the top of their wishlist for a while.
A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is "fond" of Mitchell. If he is on the move this summer, the Rockets should become a trade suitor for the All-Star guard, per a source. Mitchell is eligible for a max extension this offseason. But should he decline to sign, the Cavaliers will be forced to depart from the veteran guard.
The Cavaliers are entering their most important offseason since LeBron James's departure in 2019. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning that Cleveland is "confident" that the franchise will be able to re-sign Mitchell.
If the Cavaliers are forced to trade Mitchell, the Rockets have several young players who could please Cleveland in a potential deal. After landing the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets could package the prominent selection in a trade.
General manager Rafael Stone said in May that the Rockets would keep their options open when it comes to dealing their lottery pick for an established star.
"The possibility of adding another young talented player in the draft or through a trade, we’re excited about that possibility,” Stone said during his post-draft-lottery press conference.
"I think the top of this draft is strong. I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Victor Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
